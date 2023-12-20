National Mall

Lincoln Memorial vandalized with red paint and ‘Free Palestine' message

U.S. Park Police are reviewing security camera video and ask anyone with information to contact them

By NBC4 staff

Crews are cleaning up outside the Lincoln Memorial after someone vandalized it with red paint, U.S. Park Police said.

The words "Free Palestine" and another message saying in part "land back!!" were spray painted at the base of the memorial, on the steps near the reflecting pool, an image from WTOP's Kate Ryan shows.

Another photo taken from below the memorial showed splatters of red paint on the steps.

The vandalism was discovered Wednesday morning, police said. Officers cordoned off the area, and crews from the National Park Service (NPS) are working to remove the paint from the stone.

“National Park Service conservators have begun the process of removing the paint this morning, though it may take multiple treatments over several days to remove all of it," NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst said.

The steps on the west side of the reflecting pool are closed to visitors until the work is finished, he said.

Police are reviewing security camera video from the site. They ask anyone with information to call their tip line at 202-379-4877 or email USPP_tipline@nps.gov.

