Linda Tripp

Linda Tripp, Known for Role in Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal, Dies at 70

Tripp lost her job at the Pentagon in January 2001

Linda Tripp, along with her children and her lawyers, appears before reporters outside of the U.S. District courthouse, July 29, 1998.
Susan Biddle/The Washington Post via Getty Images (File)

Linda Tripp, the former Pentagon employee whose secret recordings of conversations with friend and coworker Monica Lewinsky contributed to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998, died on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. She was 70.

Both the New York Times and Washington Post reported her death, citing Joseph Murtha, a former lawyer for Tripp.

Lewinsky, whose affair with then-President Clinton became a scandal that dominated news cycles and stoked partisan hostility in Washington, posted earlier Wednesday on Twitter that upon hearing Tripp was "very seriously ill," she was hoping for her former colleague's recovery, "no matter the past."

Tripp lost her job at the Pentagon in January 2001 after she refused to resign like other political appointees on the last day of Clinton’s term.

She held a civil service job in the White House under former President Bush before getting a political appointment and new job at the Pentagon in 1994.

This is a developing story

This article tagged under:

Linda Tripp
