Philadelphia Union

Messi, Inter Miami set for showdown with Philadelphia Union

Tuesday night will be a sellout in Chester, Pennsylvania

By Jordan Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

Subaru Park will be abuzz Tuesday when the Union take on superstar Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in the semifinals of Leagues Cup.

"This is the biggest game that our stadium has ever had," Union head coach Jim Curtin said Sunday to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The match starts at 7 p.m. ET and can be watched on Apple TV+. Tickets were sold out by Saturday afternoon for the venue in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Messi and company arrived to Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"To have Lionel Messi here in a semifinal, an elimination game," Curtin said, "is something that's incredible for the city."

Messi, one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, has eight goals through five games of Leagues Cup action with Inter Miami.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Starbucks 20 mins ago

Starbucks releases 3 new summer drinks, holding off on pumpkin spice (for now)

maui wildfires 29 mins ago

Hawaii works to identify 99 confirmed dead in Maui wildfires as teams intensify search

The Union haven't lost since a July 8 MLS matchup with the Galaxy.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia UnionLionel MessiPhiladelphia Union
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us