Lisa Marie Presley's 3 Daughters Will Inherit Graceland, Estate Says

Lisa Marie Presley’s three surviving children will inherit Graceland, a spokesman for the Memphis, Tennessee, estate has confirmed to TODAY.

Presley died Jan. 12 at the age of 54 after she was rushed to the hospital when she experienced a cardiac arrest. Graceland will also host a memorial for Presley on the front lawn of the mansion on Jan. 22.

Presley, who was the only child of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, inherited the mansion and 14-acre estate after her father's death in 1977, when she was 9 years old.

She was married four times and had four children. She is survived by three daughters. She shared her oldest child, Riley Keough, 33, with ex-husband Danny Keough. The couple also were parents to son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

Presley also had twins Harper and Finley, 14, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

“Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie,” a family spokesman said while announcing news of the memorial.

Lisa Marie Presley will also be buried at Graceland next to her late son. She had previously discussed the challenges of moving on after Benjamin’s death.

“It’s a real choice to keep going, one that I have to make every single day and one that is constantly challenging to say the least ... But I keep going for my girls,” she wrote in a 2022 essay for People.

Lisa Marie Presley will be honored with a public memorial service at Graceland ten days after her death. A spokesperson for the Presley family confirmed in a statement to NBC News that a public memorial service would be held on the front lawn of the Memphis estate on Jan. 22 at 9 a.m.

“I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him.”

Priscilla Presley called Lisa Marie "the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known" in a statement after her death.

