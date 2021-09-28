List: Newly-Starred Michelin Restaurants in the Bay Area

Bay Area cuisine is earning big accolades.
The Michelin Guide announced its newly-starred California restaurants Tuesday, and the list includes nearly a dozen local spots, including some first-time winners.
Here's a look at two-star restaurants named on the list:
- Birdsong (San Francisco)
- Harbor House (Elk, Mendocino County)
And here's a look at one-star restaurants:
- Avery (San Francisco)
- O' by Claude Le Tohic (San Francisco)
- The Shota (San Francisco)
- Marlena (San Francisco)
- Niku Steakhouse (San Francisco)
- Sushi Shin (Redwood City)
- Adega (San Jose)
- Selby's (Atherton)
- Barndiva (Healdsburg)
In all, 27 restaurants were added to the Michelin Guide California this year.