Live like you're on ‘The White Lotus' at this luxury resort—but it will cost you: Take a look inside the experience

The latest installment of HBO's "The White Lotus" has viewers wishing they were also poolside, soaking in the tropical scenery. In the days before and after the show's season three premiere, CNBC reported that social media chatter about traveling to Thailand was up 60%.

Throughout the show's run, a Four Seasons property has been the backdrop for the cast of characters' luxurious, and drama-filled vacations — first in Maui, then Sicily and now Koh Samui.

Now, the Four Seasons is offering travelers the chance to experience life at "The White Lotus" for themselves.

In February, the luxury hotel company announced a private jet experience called "World of Wellness" to celebrate the brand's global partnership with the hit HBO original series.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Four Seasons

The 20-day itinerary will take 48 guests to filming locations of all three seasons, as well as five additional destinations from May 7 to 26, 2026. Prices start at $188,000 per adult.

Guests will board a custom-designed private jet in Singapore and have stays at Four Seasons hotels and resorts in Singapore, Koh Samui, the Maldives, Taormina, Marrakech, Nevis, Mexico City and Maui.

A member of the Four Seasons journey team and a concierge will travel with guests to handle all trip logistics.

"We've experienced firsthand how 'The White Lotus' has fueled the set-jetting trend, inspiring travelers to explore the breathtaking Four Seasons properties that served as backdrops for this beloved series," says Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Four Seasons.

San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel was featured in season two of “The White Lotus” (Four Seasons)

"Now, with the third season captivating audiences, we are thrilled to provide guests with the opportunity to experience their own version of 'The White Lotus', blending their love of the series with the bucket-list journeys we offer in the sky," Speichert stated.

Guests will get to stay at all three hotels featured on "The White Lotus": Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel, and the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

Each destination will offer travelers different experiences like snorkeling with an expert marine biologist, Muay Thai training, spa treatments, and yoga in the Belvedere Gardens in Italy.

The Four Seasons has not yet announced when the limited number of tickets for this trip will become available, but for now, interested travelers can request a brochure online.

Take a look inside the exclusive experience

The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea was featured in season one of “The White Lotus.” (Four Seasons)

Four Seasons

Four Seasons

Four Seasons

Four Seasons

Want to earn some extra money on the side? Take CNBC's new online course How to Start a Side Hustle to learn tips to get started and strategies for success from top side hustle experts. Sign up today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $97 (+taxes and fees) through April 1, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.