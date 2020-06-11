Live Updates: Band-Aid Adds New Bandages for Different Skin Tones; Austin Bans Choke-Holds, Limits Police Budget

President Donald Trump and his administration continued to face backlash for his response to the ongoing protests against police brutality that are sweeping the United States on Thursday.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, the nation's top military officer, said Thursday he was wrong to have accompanied Trump on a walk to a church through Lafayette Square. "My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics,” Milley said.

Trump also faced backlash for scheduling his first rally since the coronavirus pandemic in Tulsa, Oklahoma -- where one of the nation's worst acts of racial violence in U.S. history took place -- on Juneteenth, a holiday that marks the end of slavery.

Also Thursday, Grammy-winning country group Lady Antebellum announced it will change its name to Lady A, with members saying they are regretful and embarrassed for not taking into consideration the word’s associations with slavery. The move came a day after NASCAR announced it would ban Confederate flags at its events, NBC News reported.

Here are more developments as the death of George Floyd has led to a national reckoning on racial discrimination:

Band-Aid Announces New Bandages for Different Skin Tones

Band-Aid announced that it's "launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin" in an Instagram post Thursday.

"We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community," the post said.

The company also plans to donate to Black Lives Matter.

Austin, Texas, Bans Choke-Holds, Limits Police Budget

The Austin City Council and Mayor Steve Adler unanimously approved five items to reform the city's police department following weeks of protests against police brutality.

The rare move banned the use of chokeholds and strongholds, shooting at moving vehicles and the use of tear gas and munitions at crowds expressing First Amendment rights. At the initiative of Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza, a goal of zero racial disparity in traffic stops and use-of-force by officers was also set.

The city’s judicial committee will be converted into a public safety committee, at the leadership of council member Jimmy Flannigan, who will chair the committee.

The City Council also directed that the budget allocated to the police department not include any new sworn police officers, eliminate sworn positions that the police department can’t reasonably fill in FY 2020-2021 and reallocate those funds for other public health and safety resources and initiatives.

Some council members showed support for reductions to the police department budget of up to $100 million, though an exact number has not yet been formalized.

Racial Justice Protests Revive Debate Over Washington Redskins’ Name

The recent protests over the death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter revived the decades-old debate over the name of Washington, D.C.’s NFL team.

The Washington Redskins participated on twitter in Blackout Tuesday, posting a black square calling for racial equality, NBC Washington reported.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez replied to the Redskins, commenting, "Want to really stand for racial justice? Change your name."

Want to really stand for racial justice? Change your name. https://t.co/XTlIJrfNx4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2020

Denver Votes to Remove Resource Officers From Schools

The Board of Denver Public Schools has passed a resolution to remove resource officers from its schools, officials announced Thursday.

The decision comes after discussions between the board and various members of the Denver community weighed the pros and cons of such an action.

"There is absolutely nothing more important than all of our students feeling safe, cared for, and protected in our schools. An education does not happen without that," a spokesperson for the public schools said in a statement Thursday.

Protesters, Enraged by Black Americans Killed, Gather Nationwide