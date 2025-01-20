Inauguration Day
Live Updates

Live updates: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day underway with traditional events

Follow along with all the ceremonies and traditions as the country inaugurates the 47th president of the United States.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • President-elect Donald Trump is returning to the White House as the 47th president.
  • The day is expected to be a mix of traditional ceremonies and disruptive policy making, with Trump likely to sign dozens of executive orders at two signing events.
  • The swearing-in ceremony itself will be conducted in the Capitol rotunda, where Trump will also deliver his inaugural address, as the D.C. area plunges into extreme cold. It will be the first time since Ronald Reagan that the ceremony was not held on the steps of the Capitol in front of a crowd.
  • Some 240,000 people received tickets to attend inauguration as originally planned Monday. However, Capital One Arena, where Trump said supporters could go to watch the ceremony on a stream, can only hold 20,000 people.
  • Here are some of the traditions you're likely to see throughout the day and interesting facts about the always-evolving inaugurations.

Follow along below for live updates:



Inauguration Day
