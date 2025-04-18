Shootings
Live updates: Memorial grows after deadly Florida State University shooting

A memorial is starting to take shape after two men were killed and six other people were injured in a shooting on campus.

By Briana Trujillo and NBC6

What to Know

  • A shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday left two men dead and six others wounded.
  • The suspect in custody is a 20-year-old son of a sheriff's deputy who used his mother's former service weapon to carry out the shooting, investigators said.
  • The survivors are in fair condition, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said in a Facebook post.
  • Testimonies from students and witnesses detail mass hysteria as they scattered and barricaded themselves.
  • Students will be allowed to reclaim their belongings from campus buildings today

The 20-year-old son of a sheriff’s deputy opened fire Thursday at Florida State University with his mother’s former service weapon, killing two men and wounding at least six others, investigators said. Follow along for live updates.

