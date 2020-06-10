Live Updates: Jefferson Davis Statue Torn Down in Va.; New Investigation Into in-Custody Death of Wash. Man

Protesters took to the streets again Wednesday, calling for police reforms and toppling statues of controversial, historical figures.

From Massachusetts to Minnesota, statues of Christopher Columbus were defaced and removed. In Richmond, Virginia, a Columbus memorial and a statue of President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis were toppled. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans last week to remove the city's statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called for the removal of Confederate statues in the U.S. Capitol building.

Also in the House Wednesday, the Judiciary Committee heard testimony on racial profiling and police brutality. The brother of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died while in police custody, appeared before the House, telling officials "it's on you" to deliver justice to his brother.

Republicans are working with the White House on their own policing reform legislation.

Here are the latest developments in the death of George Floyd:

Jefferson Davis Statue Torn Down in Richmond, Virginia

A statue of Jefferson Davis was torn down along Richmond, Virginia's famed Monument Avenue on Wednesday night.

The statue of the president of the Confederacy was toppled shortly before 11 p.m. and is on the ground in the middle of an intersection, news outlets reported.

Richmond police were on the scene.

In Portsmouth, protesters beheaded and then pulled down four statues that were part of a Confederate monument on Wednesday, according to media outlets.

The statue of John B. Castleman was removed Monday. Castleman was known for helping build Louisville’s park system but was also seen as a symbol of racism.

Washington Governor Orders New Investigation Into in-Custody Death of Man Who Said 'I Can't Breathe'

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee ordered a new investigation Wednesday into the in-custody killing of Manuel Ellis, a black man who was heard saying "I can’t breathe" after he was restrained and handcuffed by officers earlier this year.

In a statement, Inslee said he made the decision about Ellis’ March 3 death after the Pierce County prosecuting attorney, Mary Robnett, said officers from the sheriff’s office were present when Ellis was detained and died.

"She believes she has an irreconcilable conflict that would preclude her office from handling this case," he said.

A lawyer for Ellis’ family, James Bible, said Tuesday that Ellis was walking to a 7-11 for a snack before he died. He said an eyewitness disputed the authorities' account, saying that Ellis was "standing in a friendly pose" when he was "overcome" by police.

Columbus Statue Vandalized, Peaceful Protest Turns Chaotic in Downtown Miami

A handful of people were arrested Monday after a peaceful protest in Downtown Miami turned chaotic amid ongoing demonstrations over racial inequality.

City of Miami police said seven people were arrested as a result. Charges range from battering a law enforcement officer, resisting a law enforcement officer with violence, criminal mischief and inciting a riot, NBC Miami reported.

Police say they observed statues of Christopher Columbus and Juan Ponce de Leon at Bayfront Park getting vandalized during the demonstrations. The Columbus statue, located on the east side of the park, had red paint all over its face and hands. "Black Lives Matter" was spray painted at its base.

Miami police said the demonstrations turned violent when officers were arresting the vandalism suspects. In a news release, the department said some demonstrators assaulted officers and damaged a police vehicle.

City of Dallas Asks Court for Permission to Remove Confederate War Memorial

On Wednesday, the city of Dallas filed an emergency motion, asking a judge to remove a temporary injunction, which would allow for the removal of a Confederate War monument in downtown.

Dallas' Confederate War Memorial, located in Pioneer Park Cemetery near City Hall, has been at the center of court debates for years, NBC DFW reported.

The city is now asking for the temporary injunction to be removed, before a planned protest at the cemetery this Saturday.

Northern California Officials Closely Monitoring 'Unprecedented' Attacks on Law Enforcement

An attack on the Paso Robles Police Department and its officers Wednesday is the third direct violent assault on law enforcement in the past two weeks, NBC Bay Area reported.

A Santa Cruz County deputy was killed on Saturday, and a federal officer was killed in Oakland on May 29.

The series of what Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith calls unprecedented attacks is forcing Bay Area law enforcement to prepare for the worst.

"Because of what's going on -- unprovoked ambushes if you will -- against officers across this nation even when we're off duty, probably even more so, we're keeping our head on a swivel," said Sean Pritchard, San Jose Police Officers Association president.

'Live PD' TV Show Canceled, Reports Say

A&E has canceled the TV show "Live PD," according to multiple published reports.

Protests in the wake of George Floyd's death have forced entertainment companies to grapple with the appropriateness of both current and past productions. On Tuesday, the Paramount Network dropped the long-running reality series “Cops” after 33 seasons. The BBC also removed episodes of “Little Britain," a comedy series that featured a character in blackface, from its streaming service.

The decision to cancel "Live PD" was made jointly by A&E and MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment, which produces the show, Deadline reported.

"This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD. Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments," A&E said in a statement, according to Variety and Deadline.

