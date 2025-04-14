Trump Administration
Live updates: President Trump to meet with El Salvador's Bukele at the White House

The meeting comes as the Trump administration is facing a federal judge's order to detail its efforts to bring a Maryland man who it said it mistakenly deported to El Salvador back to the U.S.

  • President Donald Trump is hosting Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, at the White House on Monday.
  • Members of Congress are holding town halls in their states and districts during a two-week spring recess that starts this week.
  • Trump said yesterday that he would be announcing tariffs on semiconductors soon, meaning smartphones and computers would not continue to be exempted from the duties.

