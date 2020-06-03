Live Updates: Seattle Protesters Deploy Umbrellas; NYC Curfew, Traffic Changes Curb Late-Night Violence

Protests against George Floyd's death remained peaceful and widespread Wednesday night as thousands of people took to the streets across the U.S.

The peaceful demonstrations came amid new developments in the Floyd case. Earlier Wednesday, prosecutors filed a tougher charge -- second-degree murder -- against Derek Chauvin, the white officer who was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck.

The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged for the first time with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four officers were fired last week.

A medical examiner ruled Floyd's death a homicide on Monday.

Here are the latest developments in the unrest sparked by his death:

Former President Barack Obama called on all mayors in the United States to review their use of force policies in an effort to identify areas where local municipalities can help curb police misconduct.

Seattle Protesters Use Umbrellas to Guard Against Possible Pepper Spray

A sea of protesters packed streets in Seattle on Wednesday in a sixth straight day of demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd, amid increasing criticism of the police department's repeated use of tear gas and flash-bangs to disperse mostly peaceful crowds. In a striking scene, the protesters deployed umbrellas to protect themselves against potential tear gas.

By mid-afternoon thousands had descended upon City Hall, where police holding batons formed lines behind metal barricades.

The demonstrators carried “Black Lives Matter” signs, called for cutting the department's budget and shifting the money to social programs, chanted for officers to remove their riot gear, and knelt or sat together as they surrounded the building.

More Peaceful NYC Protests Continue as Curfew, Traffic Changes Curb Late-Night Violence

Thousands more took to the streets Wednesday for a seventh day of demonstrations, with the largest evening gatherings including a march from 14th Street up through the heart of midtown Manhattan, as well as a march through Brooklyn, NBC New York reported. Some got underway early, with protesters seen marching in midtown Manhattan ahead of strong storms that were heading for the tri-state as the evening wore on.

Despite thousands once again participating in marches throughout the city during the day, many protesters seemed to obey the city's 8 p.m. curfew, as some crowds began to thin out come nightfall. There were still some large crowds marching in downtown Brooklyn, where police were trying to corral and break them up, and on Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side, where the crowd was chanting against the curfew.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams posted video of a protest he was participating in, showing police officers effectively moving demonstrators along forcibly and breaking up the Brooklyn march, despite Williams saying it was a "nonviolent protest."

Northern California Protests Peaceful, Widespread; Golden State Warriors Stars Join Marches

Rallies and marches for George Floyd continued Wednesday across the Bay Area. People demonstrated in cities such as San Francisco, Oakland, Los Gatos, East Palo Alto and Hayward, NBC Bay Area reported.

LIVE VIDEO: Thousands of people have gathered in San Francisco for a rally for George Floyd. https://t.co/Ol76qcmtvU pic.twitter.com/2PNCpRRjDc — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) June 3, 2020

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, his wife Ayesha and other Warriors players joined the march and rally in Oakland.

Also Wednesday, Mayor of San Francisco London Breed announced on Twitter that the city will lift its curfew on Thursday.

Starting tomorrow morning at 5am we will be lifting the curfew in San Francisco. The protests we have seen in this city and across the country are for an important cause and our city will continue to facilitate any and all peaceful demonstrations. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 3, 2020

Biden Campaign Asks Supporters to Donate to NAACP

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked supporters who want justice for George Floyd to donate to the NAACP, NBC News reported.

In the first official fundraising email of the month, the apparent Democratic presidential nominee's campaign expressed support for those questioning police uses of force against African Americans like Floyd.

"What we do in this moment in history will define us, and we must all answer this call to action," the campaign said. "That’s why we’re asking you to support the NAACP’s work to bring justice for George Floyd and the countless other Black lives that have been cut short by systemic racism today."

The former Vice President made remarks about the death of George Floyd on Friday, asking Americans to "face a deep open wound we have in this nation."

Peaceful Protesters Circle Boston Common, Hold 'Die-in'

Hundreds of protesters calling for justice following the death of George Floyd circled Boston Common and parts of downtown Wednesday in the city's latest event to denounce police brutality and call for the end of structural racism.

The "Justice for George" event aimed to honor the life of Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. That's how long some participants lay down on the grass of the Common in a "die-in" held in solidarity with Floyd.

Organizers called for the event to remain peaceful, NBC Boston reported.

Tonight’s #GeorgeFloydprotest that began at the Statehouse & initially contained to the Boston Common is now passing @CityOfBoston pic.twitter.com/IGHkMROPUv — Malcolm Johnson NBC10 Boston (@MalNBCBoston) June 3, 2020

8 minutes 46 seconds of silence.



“Die In” now in Boston Common. Hundreds laying down in support of #GeorgeFloyd. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/FjcNOa7A4X — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) June 3, 2020

The organizers said the event would end at 5:30 p.m., noting the city has a recommended curfew of 9 p.m. due to the coronavirus pandemic, though hundreds were still gathered on the Common for another hour after the scheduled end time.

