Grammy Awards

Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Aerosmith to Perform at Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy also announced Wednesday couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will hit the stage together at the Jan. 26 event, airing live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles

Billie Eilish and Lizzo, both nominated for the top four prizes at the Grammy Awards, are slated to perform at the live show later this month.

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will hit the stage together at the Jan. 26 event, airing live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Aerosmith — to be named 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year days before the Grammys — will perform a medley of their hits during the awards show.

Alicia Keys will host the Grammys for a second time. Eilish and Lizzo, the leading nominee with eight, will compete for album of the year, song of the year, record of the year and best new artist.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Trump Says Iran ‘Appears to Be Standing Down’ After Strike

Royal Family 20 mins ago

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘Step Back’ as Senior UK Royals

More performers will be announced at a later date.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Grammy AwardsBlake SheltonGwen StefaniBillie EilishLizzo
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us