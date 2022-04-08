Local Doctor Explains Why COVID-19 Cases in San Diego, U.S. Remain Low

COVID-19 cases are down from the peaks fueled by the Delta variant and the Omicron variant, according to Infectious Disease experts.

Experts predicted a spike in COVID-19 cases because of the rise in cases in Europe and based on Wastewater data which shows an increase in the COVID-19 virus in sewage.

Many Infectious Disease specialists are cautiously optimistic about the recent trends in the U.S.

“It is a little surprising that the numbers have been so low,” Infectious Disease Specialist and Chief of Population Health at Family Health Centers of San Diego Dr. Christian Ramers said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While many experts are happy, we haven’t seen a spike in COVID-19 cases they are cautioning people that a surge is still possible.

https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/coronavirus/scientists-worry-virus-variant-may-push-up-covid-cases-in-us/2901716/

“My best guess is that it’s coming but it has been a little bit delayed. There are some signs in the Northeast of the United States as well as some parts of Canada that the BA.2 variant already is here but some of the characteristics of the new variant that it’s more infectious and just different enough from Omicron that it might sort of re-infect people that has a lot of us thinking something is coming,” Dr. Ramers said.

San Diego County is seeing approximately 300 news cases of COVID-19 daily which is down sharply from January and February of 2022.

There are possible explanations for why many parts of the U.S. have remained in relatively good shape.

“It has some of us thinking that some of that are people are taking home tests and they are not being captured by the official numbers, and to be frank we have not seen huge surges like we had with the earlier Omicron, part of that is very good vaccination rates and existing immunity from already getting infected,” Dr. Ramers said.

https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/business/money-report/cdc-director-says-high-immunity-in-u-s-population-provides-some-protection-against-omicron-ba-2/2913314/

Approximately 90% of eligible San Diegans received their original COVID-19 vaccination series and approximately 50% of eligible San Diegans have received at least one booster shot.

Infectious Disease specialists are urging people to use this time to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases in the future.

“Some pro-active advice for people while numbers are low right now there and some things you can do to make whatever surge easier to deal with and that involves getting booster shots, getting a dose of Evusheld for those who are immunocompromised and knowing where to reach testing and treatment if you do happen to get sick,” Dr. Ramers said.

Specialists and Public Health officials are monitoring the COVID-19 landscape in San Diego County to be prepared if there is a spike in cases in the future.