Local High Schoolers Prep World's Fastest Electric Car for Next Record Attempt

The world’s fastest electric car is currently resting in a local high school’s auto shop classroom.

“1958 Streamliner owned by Team Vesco,” smiled Madison High School auto shop teacher Omar Sevilla.

Known as ‘Little Giant,’ the land speed car is the current record holder for electric-powered cars at 353 mph.

“You’ve never seen anything like this,” added Sevilla. “It’s pretty awesome.”

Met some super cool @MadisonHS_SDUSD students today who are helping build the world’s fastest electric car. End your week with a great story with some great kids on @nbcsandiego at 4:30 and 6:00. pic.twitter.com/AFXAgjxHrx — Joe Little🎥🏀 (@LittleJoeTV) May 20, 2022

Sevilla is proud because his students were selected by Team Vesco to prepare the long yellow rocket-shaped car for its next record attempt of 375 mph.

“Nobody in the world has ever put this together before,” the teacher shrugged. “Once in a lifetime experiences; you get as many of those as you can.”

“Amazing that we’re working on it,” laughed Kevin Mendoza as he waited to help install the two Tesla motors to ‘Little Giant.'

Mr. Sevilla said he wished more teenagers got a chance to participate in an auto shop class.

“They’re not as popular as they used to be in the educational world,” he sighed.

He said students like Mendoza are learning far more than “what’s under the hood.”

“All the skills are transferable,” said Sevilla. “Just the physics and learning how things work.”

“It’s helpful in life and everything like that,” agreed the 17-year-old Mendoza.

In the meantime, the Madison High Schoolers installed the Tesla motors Friday. They’ll then inspect ‘Little Giant’ bumper to bumper before the electric car heads out to the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah for its next record attempt.