At least four people were hurt Wednesday morning during a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, police say.

Arlington police said there was a fight between students on the second floor of the school when one of the students pulled out a gun.

That student has been identified as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins who is now at large and considered armed and dangerous.

It's believed that Simpkins is driving a 2018 silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260.

Police say if you encounter this person, or know anything about his whereabouts, to immediately call 911.

A total of four people were hurt, including three students and one adult.

Three of the victims were transported to nearby hospitals and the fourth person had minor injuries and was treated and released on the scene.

A letter sent to parents stated that during the lockdown, students and staff were locked in their classrooms and offices and that no visitors were being permitted.

NBC 5 crews have seen officers with long guns running from the parking lot into the school.

Authorities responded Wednesday to reports of an active shooter at Mansfield ISD's TImberview High School, which is located in south Arlington.

Agents with the FBI's Dallas office also responded to the scene to see how they might be able to assist with the response.

Timberview High School is a part of the Mansfield Independent School District.

The district asked parents to go to the Center for Performing Arts at 1110 West Debbie Lane. Mansfield ISD will bus students from the high school to this location.

The Texas Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays on State Highway 360 near Debbie Lane.

Mansfield: Drivers should expect delays on SH 360 near Debbie Lane. The southbound SH 360 exit ramp to Debbie Lane is closed at this time. — @txdotfortworth (@TxDOTFortWorth) October 6, 2021

