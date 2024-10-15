NY teacher and veteran cop accused of running Long Island brothels

A teacher and a police officer on Long Island were among four people arrested for running multiple brothels and managing sex workers at two business locations, according to the district attorney.

A years-long investigation revealed that between October 2019 and June 2024, Suffolk County Police Officer George Trimigliozzi and Islip teacher Steven Arey were part of an alleged criminal enterprise that hired sex workers, collected money known as "house fees" from the workers and posted ads looking for patrons for the workers' services, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said Tuesday.

"It is a sad day in law enforcement when a public servant is arrested. However, I made a commitment to this County that no one is above the law, and that includes those who are supposed to embody the best of public service,” said Tierney.

Trimigliozzi and Arey worked as managers for Frank Saggio, the alleged leader of the enterprise, at a building on Sunrise Highway in Holbrook that was known as the American Girls Spa. At the same building were two other brothels that the DA said were run by Saggio: Spa and Reiki for Healing. Dana Ciardullo, who was Saggio's girlfriend and the fourth person involved in the illicit business, was the manager at a location in West Babylon known as the Tunnel of Love, on Gleam Street.

The DA said that workers at the businesses were paid in tips, and in return for the ability to work, had to kick money back to the managers in the form of "house fees."

Prosecutors say the operation came to light and started to unravel in March 2021 when Trimigliozzi got a call about a customer getting robbed at the American Girls Spa. One of the sex workers at the alleged brothel told Trimigliozzi that officers would be coming to the business after the customer's 911 call, so the on-duty officer bailed on his assigned post and sped at 90 mph over to the location, according to the investigation.

Trimigliozzi falsified paperwork by failing to inform the police department that he went to the brothel unauthorized, and that he was serving as a manager there, the DA said.

Trimigliozzi worked with the Suffolk County Police Department for 18 years and had been named "cop of the month" six times over the years, Newsday reports.

Arey had worked with the Islip School District since 1998.

Aside from the enterprise corruption and promoting prostitution charges that all four suspects now face, Saggio faces an additional two counts of sex trafficking. Trimigliozzi was also charged with falsifying business records, official misconduct and offering a false instrument for filing.

Saggio was held on $500,000 bond, while the others were held on $50,000 bond. The next court appearance for all four was scheduled for Dec. 9. Each faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Attorney information for Saggio, Trimigliozzi, Arey and Ciardullo was not immediately available.