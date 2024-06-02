Mexico

Long lines as Mexican nationals in Bay Area vote at consulate for historic election

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hundreds of people waited in long lines at the Mexican Consulate in San Jose Sunday to cast their vote in the country's historic presidential election.

At 5 p.m. on Sunday, the doors to the consulate was closed and no one else was allowed to cast their ballot and people were mad, especially after some said they waited more than nine hours to vote.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

When the doors to the voting center closed, tensions increased with people chanting and pounding on the door. More than 300 people who wanted to vote were turned away.

Mexico 7 hours ago

Los Angeles Mexican consulate overwhelmed by large voter turnout, causing frustration

Mexico 13 hours ago

Mexico votes in an election likely to choose the country's first female president

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The line wrapped around the building with hundreds standing under umbrellas to get relief from the heat. One woman told NBC Bay Area that she had been in line since 7:30 a.m. and didn’t get to vote.

This was considered a historic election because Mexico has never had a woman president and the two frontrunners are both women. It was also the first time Mexican nationals living abroad could cast a ballot at the consulate in person. 

A National Institute for Elections spokesperson admitted on Sunday that they did not expect such a huge turnout. But he said that voters have had the opportunity to vote on line or by mail for months.  

About 423 people were registered to vote in San Jose Sunday and there were at least 600 people, who were not registered, had a voting card and voted on Sunday. Adding to the frustrations, the air conditioning and elevator to the voting center broke.

This article tagged under:

Mexico
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us