Loose Pigs Still Managing to Evade Capture in Chicago Suburb

Four loose pigs have been hogging up space in a western suburb of Chicago.

Police officers have been wrestling with the pigs in the village of Wayne, as the animals have managed to continuously evade capture for almost two weeks.

"The loose pigs are still enjoying their freedom within the same general vicinity of where they were first spotted," chief of police Timothy Roberts said in an email Friday. "They have slightly expanded the area they’ve been roaming, and so that’s making the live trap that was set a bit less useful."

Police said they have called in help from the Chicagoland Pig Rescue to corral the animals.

The pigs were first spotted by the western portion of Army Trail Road from approximately Robin Lane to Fox Glen Drive, according to police.

In a Facebook post from Aug. 2, police said “the team of bandits thwarted efforts by officers to enclose them "by scurrying into nearby woods."

While police managed to share pictures of the pigs, they were "disheartened" that they didn't capture videos of the attempted round ups.

But police were able to snap pictures of them rounding up a herd of loose goats Aug. 4.