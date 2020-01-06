car burglaries

Los Angeles Tourist Car Burglaries Linked to Bay Area Gangs

A surge of thefts from vehicles parked at tourist locations on the west side of Los Angeles has been linked to Bay Area gang members.

The Los Angeles Times reported Monday that the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are trying to stem the outbreak.

The Bay Area thieves use rental cars to travel to Southern California, where they target tourists' cars at shopping centers, museums and similar spots.

The burglary crews primarily come from San Francisco, Oakland and Contra Costa County cities including Antioch and Pittsburg.

