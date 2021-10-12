Los Gatos Woman Charged for Encouraging Teen Parties and Sex Acts

A Los Gatos woman was charged for throwing teen parties and encouraging sex acts, sometimes non-consensual, Santa Clara County officials confirmed Tuesday.

Shannon O'Connor, 47, who now lives in Idaho, is facing 39 criminal courts including child abuse, sexual assault and providing alcohol to minors. She sometimes watched the teens engaging in sexual acts, provided condoms and discouraged them from telling their parents.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

She's held house parties for teens from 2020 to earlier this year. At one party, O'Connor provided a condom to a teen and pushed him into a room with an intoxicated minor. In another instance during a New Year's Eve party, she watched and laughed as a drunk teen sexually battered a young girl.

She also has history of letting a minor drive her SUV in the Los Gatos High School parking lot while other two teens were in the back. One fell off and was knocked unconscious.

“It took a lot of brave children to come forward and to untangle this deeply disturbing case,” DA Rosen said. “As a parent, I’m shocked. As the DA, I’m determined to hold those adults who endanger children fully accountable to the law and our community.”

O'Connor, who is also known as Shannon Bruga, is being extradited and will be arranged later, officials said.