Lost Arizona Hiker Found Dead; His Dog Stayed With Him and Was Rescued, Officials Say

Searchers on Wednesday found the body of a hiker who had become lost in an Arizona forest, and his dog, who was alive but in serious condition, authorities said.

Donald Hayes, 74, had been lost on Mingus Mountain in Prescott National Forest since Friday. His body was found in a rugged area Wednesday afternoon, along with his dog Ranger who stayed with him, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The Yavapai County Search and Rescue K9 Team, which was involved in the days-long search for Hayes, said that the dog was in serious condition but receiving care.

The Mingus Mountain area has elevations of between 7,200 and around 7,800 feet, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Prescott Valley, where Hayes lived, is surrounded by the 1.25 million-acre national forest.

