Loud ‘Booms' Possible Again This Week Across San Diego County. Here's Why

If you think you're hearing explosions in San Diego County, you're not wrong.

U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton officials said they are setting off high explosives at the military base north of Oceanside from Monday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 7 while they conduct "24/7 field artillery exercises."

The explosions will likely disrupt North County San Diegans but it is even possible residents as far as 50 miles away may be able to hear loud booms, depending on weather conditions, the USMC said. That's as far south as central San Diego and as far north as Newport Beach.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said monsoonal moisture, which is expected to be a factor at least early this week, can help sounds travel.

"When the air is more humid, it is less dense (more buoyant), so sound would travel faster and farther," Parveen said.

Last week, the U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot conducted training exercises at their base in the Midway area of San Diego. The base warned noise from cannons may be heard from up to 20 miles away, but NBC 7 San Diego did not receive any reports.

San Diego is not unfamiliar with loud and often unexplained booms. Sometimes it's military training. Other times it is weather- or earthquake-related. And, sometimes, there is never an answer at all.

