Louisiana Storm Death Toll Climbs to 5 as Hundreds Deal With Flood Damage

The flooding, which began with heavy rain early this week, hit some areas that were struck by two hurricanes last year

Parents use boats to pick up students from schools after nearly a foot of rain fell in Lake Charles, La., on May 17.
The number of deaths related to a deluge of rain that hit parts of Louisiana this week has risen to five, health officials said Thursday, and more rain is forecast for a region that has already seen flash flooding.

The Vermilion Parish coroner ruled that the death of a 46-year-old man whose vehicle crashed into floodwaters was storm-related, the state Health Department said.

Of the five deaths, four were related to people driving into high water, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

"Please make sure that you don't do that," Edwards said. "Turn around. Don't drown."

