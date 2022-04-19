Baton Rouge

Louisiana Woman's Fatal Stabbing Livestreamed on Facebook; Man Charged

Police said that someone saw the video and notified Facebook, then the social media company notified authorities

blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
The livestreamed fatal stabbing of a woman on social media led police to her body in an office building parking lot in Louisiana's capital.

Janice David, 34, was found dead in a vehicle a little before 10 p.m. Monday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

“Someone saw the video, notified Facebook, Facebook then notified state police,” McKneely said, according to video from NBC affiliate WVLA of Baton Rouge.

Authorities arrested Earl Lee Johnson, 35, on Monday and charged him with first-degree murder. He was already in police custody in a stolen car case Monday when officials discovered David's body, police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. told reporters.

During a news conference Tuesday to announce the arrest, police said Johnson and David had been on a dayslong “drug binge” before he allegedly choked, beat and stabbed her.

“Apparently they were involved in some drug usage together for a couple of days and the end result — as everyone has seen on Facebook Live — is a very gruesome, very evil act,” police spokesperson L’Jean McKneely said.

Autopsy results are pending.

Baton Rouge Louisiana
