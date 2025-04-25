Luigi Mangione is set to be arraigned Friday on federal charges, including murder and stalking, in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, allegations that could get him the death penalty if convicted.

Prosecutors filed formal notice ahead of the 1 p.m. hearing that they intend to seek the death penalty.

“Mangione elected to murder Thompson under these circumstances to amplify an ideological message, maximize the visibility and impact of the victim’s murder, and to provoke broad-based resistance to the victim’s industry,” prosecutors write in their three-page filing.

Prosecutors add that Mangione “presents a future danger because he expressed intent to target an entire industry, and rally political and social opposition to that industry, by engaging in an act of lethal violence; and he took steps to evade law enforcement, flee New York City immediately after the murder, and cross state lines while armed with a privately manufactured firearm and silencer.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Attorney General Pam Bondi had signaled that the government was planning to seek the death penalty.

Mangione, having already plead not guilty to state charges, is expected to plead not guilty to four federal counts including stalking, murder, and a firearms offense.

A federal grand jury in Manhattan returned the indictment against Mangione last week.

It includes a charge of murder through use of a firearm, which carries the possibility of the death penalty. The indictment, which mirrors a criminal complaint brought after his arrest last December, also charges him with stalking and a gun offense.

Mangione’s lawyers have argued that Bondi's announcement ordering prosecutors to seek the death penalty was a “political stunt” that corrupted the grand jury process and deprived him of his constitutional right to due process.

Mangione, a 26-year-old Ivy League graduate from a prominent Maryland real estate family, faces separate federal and state murder charges after authorities said he gunned down Thompson, 50, outside a Manhattan hotel on Dec. 4 as the executive arrived for UnitedHealthcare’s annual investor conference.

Surveillance video showed a masked gunman shooting Thompson from behind. Police say the words “delay,” “deny” and “depose” were scrawled on the ammunition, mimicking a phrase commonly used to describe how insurers avoid paying claims.

The killing and ensuing five-day search leading to Mangione’s arrest rattled the business community, with some health insurers deleting photos of executives from their websites and switching to online shareholder meetings. At the same time, some health insurance critics have rallied around Mangione as a stand-in for frustrations over coverage denials and hefty medical bills.