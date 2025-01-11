Macy's is closing 66 stores nationwide. See the full list

Macy’s is closing more than five dozen store locations across the United States as part of the company's ongoing reorganization strategy.
The retailer confirmed Jan. 9 that it was shuttering 66 "underproductive" stores across 22 states in an effort to "return the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth."
The closures are part of Macy's "Bold New Chapter" strategy, which was announced in February 2024. The reorganization, the company revealed at the time, involved closing 150 stores nationwide within three years and a pivot to a greater focus on luxury sales.
The closures would allow the retailer to prioritize its approximately 350 Macy’s remaining locations, as well as Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury beauty and skin care stores.
The company also revealed plans at the time to build 15 new Bloomingdale’s stores and at least 30 new Bluemercury stores, along with about 30 Bluemercury remodels, within three years' time.
“Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service,” Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc, said in a statement Jan. 9.
Macy's store locations affected by the closures include:
Arizona
Superstition Springs Center, 6535 E. Southern Ave., Mesa
California
Otay Ranch Town Center, 2015 Birch Road, Suite 2, Chula Vista
Sunrise Mall, 6000 Sunrise Mall, Citrus Heights
Village at Corte Madera, 1400 Redwood Highway, Corte Madera
Broadway Plaza, 750 W. Seventh St., Los Angeles
NewPark Mall, 200 NewPark Mall, Newark
Downtown Plaza, 414 K St., Sacramento
Hillside Furniture, 2838 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
Mission Valley Home, 1555 Camino De La Reina, San Diego
Westminster Mall, 300 Westminster Mall, Westminster
Colorado
Streets at Southglenn Furniture, 6797 S. Vine St., Centennial
Northfield Stapleton, 8298 E. Northfield Blvd., Denver
Florida
Boca Raton Furniture, 9339 Glades Road, Boca Raton
Boynton Beach Mall, 801 N. Congress Ave., Suite 100, Boynton Beach
Ft. Lauderdale Furniture, 4501 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale
South Dade Furniture, 13251 S. Dixie Highway, Miami
Pembroke Furniture, 13640 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines
Altamonte Furniture, 820 W. Town Parkway, Altamonte Springs
Southgate, 3501 S Tamiami Trl., Suite 600, Southgate, Sarasota
Westshore Plaza, 298 Westshore Plaza, Tampa
Georgia
Gwinnett Furniture, 3360 Venture Parkway, Duluth
Gwinnett Place, 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Suite 2318, Duluth
Johns Creek Town Center, 3630 Peachtree Parkway, Suwanee
Idaho
Silver Lake Mall, 200 W. Hanley Ave., Suite 200-4, Coeur D’alene
Illinois
White Oaks Mall, 104 White Oaks Mall, Springfield
Louisiana
Acadiana Mall, 5733 Johnston St., Suite 2098, Lafayette
Maryland
Security Square, 6901 Security Blvd., Suite 871, Baltimore
Harford Mall, 600 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air
Massachusetts
Independence Mall, 101 Kingston Collection Way, Suite 1, Kingston
Michigan
Genesee Valley Center, 4600 Miller Road, Flint
Grand Traverse Mall, 3400 S. Airport Road West, Traverse City
Lakeside Mall, 14200 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights
Oakland Mall, 500 W. 14 Mile Road, Troy
Minnesota
Maplewood Mall, 3001 White Bear Ave. N, Suite 2035, Maplewood
Burnsville Center, 14251 Burnhaven Drive, Burnsville
Missouri
Metro North Mall, 400 NW Barry Road, Suite 150, Kansas City
South County Mall, 10 S. County Center Way, Saint Louis
New Jersey
Essex Green Shopping Center, 459 Prospect Ave. W, Orange
New York
Fordham Place, 404 East Fordham Road, Bronx
2027 Emmons Ave., Brooklyn
422 Fulton St., Brooklyn
Queens Place, 88-01 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst
Melville Mall, 834 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington
Lake Success, 1550 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park
Sunrise Mall, 400 Sunrise Mall, Massapequa
Mall at Greece Ridge, 397 Greece Ridge Center, Rochester
Staten Island Furniture, 98 Richmond Hill Road, Staten Island
Ohio
Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Space 2, Beavercreek
Franklin Park, 5001 Monroe St., Suite D100, Toledo
Oregon
Streets of Tanasbourne, 2055 NE Allie Ave., Hillsboro
Salem Center, 400 High St. NE, Salem
Pennsylvania
Logan Valley Mall, 580 Goods Lane, Suite 2178, Altoona
Exton Square Mall, 245 Exton Square Mall, Exton
Philadelphia City Center, 1300 Market St., Philadelphia
Wyoming Valley Malle, 59 Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre
Tennessee
Oak Court, 545 Poplar Ave., Memphis
Texas
Almeda Mall, 100 Almeda Mall, Houston
201 Stacy Road, Fairview
Shops at Willow Bend, 6209 W. Park Blvd., Plano
Southlake Town Square, 321 State St., Southlake
West Bend, 1751 River Run #101, Fort Worth
Highlands of Flower Mound, 6101 Long Prairie Road, Suite 500, Flower Mound
Virginia
Southpark Mall, 170 Southpark Circle, Colonial Heights
Washington
South Hill Mall, 3500 S Meridian, Suite 985, Puyallup
Redmond Furniture, 15340 NE 24th St., Redmond
Kitsap Mall, 10315 Silverdale Way NW, Silverdale
