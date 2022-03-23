madeleine albright

Madeleine Albright, First Female Secretary of State, Dies

Albright was the first woman to serve as the country's top diplomat

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright
Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as U.S. secretary of state, has died, her family said in a statement. She was 84.

Then-President Bill Clinton named Albright U.S. ambassador to the United Nations shortly after he was inaugurated in 1993, and nominated her as secretary of state three years later.

She served in the post for four years, actively promoting the expansion of NATO and military intervention in Kosovo. In 2012, then-President Barack Obama awarded Albright the Medal of Freedom, the country's highest civilian honor.

