Maine man who disappeared after driving wife to work found trapped in truck in NH woods

A man from Maine who was reported missing last week was found after being trapped for two days in his pickup truck in a muddy, wooded area in New Hampshire, authorities said.

Robert Brown, 65, of Sanford, Maine, drove his wife to work about 15 miles away in Rochester, New Hampshire, on Thursday. Brown's wife called police early Friday and said she hadn't seen him since then. Investigators said they pinged his cellphone, but it had died.

Brown, who was found around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, had been driving in nearby Dover, New Hampshire, when his Ford F-350 Super Duty pickup truck slid down an embankment into a wooded area and became stuck in mud behind a sand pit, trapping him inside, police said.

Two hunters spotted the truck while they were walking in the woods near River and Washington streets Saturday afternoon. When rescue crews arrived, they could see tracks going down a hill, leading to the truck, Simmons said.

Rescuers removed Brown and took him to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The case remains under investigation.