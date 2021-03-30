White House

‘Major Is Still Adjusting': New White House Trouble Hounds Biden's Dog

'Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by the White House Medic Unit and then returned to work without injury,” first lady Jill Biden's press secretary said in a statement

Major Biden
Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

President Joe Biden's dog Major has been involved in a second biting incident at the White House, NBC News has confirmed.

“Major is still adjusting to his new surroundings and he nipped someone while on a walk. Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by the White House Medic Unit and then returned to work without injury,” said Michael LaRosa, Jill Biden's press secretary, Michael LaRosa.

The incident, which was first reported by CNN, is the second alleged nipping incident for the Bidens' rambunctious three-year-old German shepherd.

Earlier this month, he “nipped” a Secret Service agent’s hand.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

White HouseJoe BidenMajorJill Biden
