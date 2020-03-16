Major US Businesses Shuttered Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Here's a list of some of the major businesses and corporations that have temporarily shuttered because of the coronavirus:

AMC Theaters

AMC Theaters, the largest movie chain in North America, will limit attendance at all screenings to 50 people to adhere to the CDC's latest social distancing guidelines.

APPLE

Tech giant Apple is closing its stores outside of China for two weeks and will only sell online as part of efforts to fight the global viral pandemic.

DISNEY

All Disney stores in North America will be shut as of March 17. Products will still be available on ShopDisney.com.

GAP

The Gap cut store hours in the U.S. and Canada and following government guidance for further action.

LULULEMON

Lululemon Athletica Inc. lulu said Sunday that it will close all of its stores in North America and Europe, from March 16 through March 27, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MGM RESORTS

The owners of iconic Las Vegas casinos such as Bellagio and Wynn Las Vegas are shutting down as the coronavirus pandemic prompts authorities to lock down public gathering places. MGM Resorts’ operations in Las Vegas include the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay. The company said it will suspend operations at casinos and hotels indefinitely by Tuesday. It will not be taking reservations for arrivals prior to May 1.

NIKE

Nike announced Saturday it will shut down all of its stores in the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand starting Monday and will keep them closed until March 27.

STARBUCKS

Starbucks says it's moving to a to-go model for all its stores in the U.S. and Canada for at least two weeks over concern about the new coronavirus. The Seattle-based coffee giant said Sunday it is closing seating in its cafes and patio areas, but customers can still order at the counter, at drive-throughs or on the Starbucks app.