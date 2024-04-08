miami international airport

Man arrested after walking on tarmac and entering plane at Miami airport: Police

Edward Sayle Atkinson, 34, was arrested Friday afternoon at Terminal D at the airport, an arrest report said

By NBC6

Getty Images

A man who apparently missed boarding his flight was arrested after he walked on the tarmac at Miami International Airport and got onto the plane, police said.

Edward Sayle Atkinson, 34, was arrested Friday afternoon at Terminal D at the airport, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Atkinson, a Texas resident, had a boarding pass for an American Airlines flight from MIA to Anguilla but when he arrived at the gate, the flight was closed along with the restricted doors leading to the jet bridge.

An employee watched as Atkinson jumped a wall to a restricted area before he walked on the tarmac and entered the aircraft, the report said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A gate agent noticed Atkinson on the aircraft while the jet bridge was closed, and he was escorted out of the plane and taken into custody.

The report said he gave a full confession before he was booked into jail on a charge of violating a designated operational area of an airport.

Passengers aboard a Southwest Airlines plane bound for Kauai witnessed a mid-air fight on Monday.

This article tagged under:

miami international airport
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us