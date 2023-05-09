FBI Arrests Man for Placing Hidden Camera in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship's Public Bathroom

A man is facing serious charges after FBI officials said he placed a hidden camera inside a public restroom on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that filmed more than 150 people including children.

Jeremy Froias was arrested on charges of video voyeurim and attempted possession of child exploitation material, according to an FBI arrest affidavit obtained Tuesday.

The alleged incident happened aboard Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas, which left Miami on April 29 for a 7-day cruise with stops in Saint Maarten, San Juan and the Bahamas, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, on April 30, as the ship was in international waters, Froias, a passenger on the cruise, installed the hidden Wi-Fi camera in a public bathroom on the aft of the top deck, between the "Flow Rider" surfing simulator and a bar.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

FBI The bathroom on Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas where a hidden camera was found.

The camera was placed in a section of the wall above the door that had been removed for repairs, and the only portion visible was the cameras lens itself, the affidavit said.

On May 1, a passenger noticed the hidden camera and reported it to crew, who seized the device.

The camera had a micro SD card and when the data on the card was reviewed, it had several hours worth of video files, the affidavit said.

The initial videos showed Froias hiding the camera and adjusting the angle so it focuses on the area of the toilet, the affidavit said.

Froias is also seen taking his iPhone out of his pocket and appearing to connect the phone to the hidden camera using Wi-Fi, the affidavit said.

AP

Videos on the card showed more than 150 people, including what appears to be at least 40 minors as young as 4 or 5, who are seen coming into the bathroom to use the toilet or change in or out of swim suits, in various stages of undress, the affidavit said.

The ship's securty interviewed Froias, who admitted to placing the hidden camera in the bathroom, the affidavit said.

Froias said he knew it had been found and taken because he'd gone to look for it and couldn't find it, the affidavit said.

"We are aware of an incident that occurred on board Harmony of the Seas’ April 29 cruise. The matter was immediately reported to local and federal law enforcement and the guest involved was removed from the ship by authorities for further investigation," Royal Caribbean said in a statement. "As this is an active case, we are unable to share any more details at this time. "

A man is facing serious charges after FBI officials said he placed a hidden camera inside a public restroom on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that filmed more than 150 people including children. Jeremy Froias was arrested on charges of video voyeurim and attempted possession of child exploitation material, according to an FBI arrest affidavit obtained Tuesday.

Officials in Kissimmee confirmed Froias had been working for the city since April of 2004, most recently as a cyber security officer.

"After reviewing the charging affidavit involving Jeremy Froias, we have terminated his employment effective May 8, 2023," a city spokesperson said in a statement.

The FBI is still investigating and seeking to identify potential victims who may have been recorded in the bathroom.

As part of their effort, the FBI has a form that potential victims can fill out and can be found here.