Man Attempts to Sexually Assault Sleeping Woman in Mission Valley-Area Apartment

The woman's scream scared the man off and he ran through the front door

By Christina Bravo

San Diego police are searching for a man who broke into a Mission Valley-area apartment window with his face covered and attempted to sexually assault a sleeping woman.

The attempted sexual assault happened at about 1:30 a.m. Monday after the man entered an open window of an apartment complex located on Friars Road east of Morena Boulevard and near the Mission Valley YMCA.

The woman was asleep but awoke as the man attempted to sexually assault her, the San Diego Police Department said. Her scream scared the man off and he ran through the front door.

The man, described to be about 5 feet 7 inches and 115 pounds was wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, dark pants and a bandana over his face at the time. He had not been located as of Monday afternoon, SDPD said.

Residents were urged to stay alert and keep windows and doors locked at all times. Anyone who believes suspicious activity is occurring should call police, SDPD Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said.

Detectives with SDPD's Crime Lab and Sex Crimes Unit were called to investigate and asked anyone with information on the incident to contact them at (619) 531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

