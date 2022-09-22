Crime and Courts

Man Charged in Hawaii Kidnapping Kept Girl Shackled in Bus, Documents Say

Duncan Mahi is charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, methamphetamine trafficking and other counts

A man in Hawaii accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl last week kept the victim restrained in a yellow bus, according to court documents.

The girl escaped from her abductor after she convinced him to take her to a cafe in Hilo on Saturday and bystanders intervened, according to police and the documents filed this week.

Duncan Mahi, 52, is charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, methamphetamine trafficking and other counts, Hawaii police said.

