Kara Welsh was majoring in management in the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater's College of Business and Economics

By Associated Press

A 23-year-old man has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the fatal shooting of a national gymnastics champion in his apartment near the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus.

Chad Richards made an initial appearance Friday via video in Walworth County Court.

Kara Welsh, 21, suffered multiple gunshot wounds following an altercation Aug. 30, according to a criminal complaint.

She was found in a pool of blood after Richards called 911. He told investigators the two were arguing when he said Welsh grabbed his gun from a nightstand. Richards said he wrestled the gun away and shot Welsh because he "feared for his life," the complaint continued.

Police found a handgun and shell casings on the apartment floor. Richards later was arrested. He told investigators that Welsh was his girlfriend.

The Associated Press left a message Friday afternoon seeking comment from Richards' attorney, Gibson Hatch.

Richards was being held on a $1 million bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28.

Richards, of Loves Park, Illinois, was listed on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater 2021-22 wrestling team roster.

Welsh, who was from Plainfield, Illinois, was majoring in management in the school’s College of Business and Economics. She was a member of the Warhawk gymnastics team and last year took the individual national title on vault at the NCAA Division III championships.

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

