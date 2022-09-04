Man Charged With Kidnapping Missing Memphis Jogger

A man has been charged with kidnapping a woman who went missing while jogging near the University of Memphis on Friday, police said.

Cleotha Abston, 38, “has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence,” the Memphis Police Department statement said Sunday.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, “has not been located at this time,” the statement added.

Investigators were continuing to search for the mother of two who went missing early Friday morning, the statement said.

“This remains to be an active and ongoing investigation,” it added.

