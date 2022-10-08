Border Smuggling

Man Charged With Smuggling Pythons in His Pants at US Border

The charge carries the potential for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine as high as $250,000

a Burmese python
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

A New York City man has been charged with smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants at a U.S-Canadian border crossing.

Calvin Bautista, 36, is accused of bringing the hidden snakes on a bus that crossed into northern New York on July 15, 2018. Importation of Burmese pythons is regulated by an international treaty and by federal regulations listing them as “injurious to human beings."

smuggling Aug 24

California Man Smuggled More Than 1,700 Wild Animals Into the US

Nigeria Sep 8

Nigeria Seizes Thousands of Donkey Penises That Were Being Smuggled to Hong Kong

Bautista, of Queens, was arraigned Tuesday in Albany on the federal smuggling charge and released pending trial, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An email seeking comment was sent to Bautista's lawyer.

The charge carries the potential for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine as high as $250,000, according to federal prosecutors.

The Burmese python, one of the world’s largest snakes, is considered a vulnerable species in its native Asia and is invasive in Florida, where it threatens native animals.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Border SmugglingsmugglingUS-Canada BorderPythonBurmese Pythons
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us