Man found dead in a wallaby and kangaroo enclosure in South Carolina

Police are investigating the death of the man as an "apparent animal-related incident" at a family member's farm in Loris, South Carolina.

By Doha Madani l NBC News

Kangaroo and wallaby
Getty Images

A man was found dead in an enclosure housing “non-domesticated” marsupials at a family member’s farm in Loris, South Carolina, prompting a police investigation.

The Horry County Police Department said it was investigating an “apparent animal-related incident” involving the death of a man at a relative’s farm on Friday evening. According to police, the incident occurred in an enclosure “with wallabies and kangaroos of varying ages.”

“There are a number of other animals at the incident location,” police said. “All animals are accounted for and contained, and there is no risk to the community.”

An autopsy was ordered as part of the death investigation, according to NBC News.

5 Star Farms released a statement from its owner Robert Slate on Facebook confirming the death of a family member on the premises. The farm was described as an “educational and interactive petting zoo” and a family-owned business.

“At this time we do ask for respect and support for the family,” the statement said.

It added that none of the animals left their enclosure.

Horry County Chief Coroner Tamara Willard identified the man who died as 52-year-old Eric Slate, NBC affiliate WMBF reported.

No additional details have been released by authorities.

A post from last week introduced people to a 5-year-old kangaroo named “Mr. Jack.” The post promised that Mr. Jack would be “hanging out” at the farm and that he loved neck scratches and “will take treats from your hands.”

The farm is located about 30 miles north of Myrtle Beach and appears to house a range of different animals. Its Facebook page advertises access to goats, capybaras, a zebra and a camel, in addition to the kangaroo.

