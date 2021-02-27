Philadelphia

Man Held Gun to Philly Postal Worker, Made Her Drive, Stole Packages, Police Say

The indictment alleges that James Chandler robbed two uniformed postal workers in separate incidents on Jan. 11 and Feb. 4

United States Postal Service (USPS) trucks are parked at a postal facility
Scott Olson/Getty Images

A Philadelphia man has been charged with robbery and kidnapping after police say he forced a postal worker into a mail truck and made her drive him around at gunpoint before he fled with several packages.

James Chandler, 54, was ordered to be detained until trial during a federal court appearance on Friday. A phone message left with attorneys at the Defender Association of Philadelphia was not returned.

The indictment alleges that Chandler robbed two uniformed postal workers in separate incidents in West Philadelphia on Jan. 11 and Feb. 4. During both incidents, he used a replica handgun to force the employees into their postal trucks and stole packages.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

coronavirus relief Feb 26

US House passes $1.9T Pandemic Bill on Near Party-Line Vote

stimulus package 6 hours ago

Highlights of the COVID-19 Relief Bill Advancing in Congress

The kidnapping charge stems from the February incident, when authorities allege Chandler forced the postal worker at gunpoint to drive him for several blocks in her mail truck before stealing packages.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“While the carriers went about their job, delivering the many items that residents of the city depend upon, including medications, bills, benefits, and all the other items that help folks manage through this cold snowy winter and the pandemic a little easier, Mr. Chandler kidnaped them with what looked like a gun, and ransacked their postal trucks, looking for items he thought he could sell for a few dollars," said Damon Wood, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Philadelphia Division.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaUSPSUnited States Postal Service
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us