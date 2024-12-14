Mira Mesa

Man killed by his own dogs in Mira Mesa park

The victim was attacked by his three dogs in Mesa Viking Park, according to SDPD

By Eric S. Page

San Diego police and paramedics were called out Friday afternoon after a fatal dog attack in a city Park.

Two people were attacked around noon, one man by his own three dogs in Mesa Viking Park just off Westonhill Drive, according to SDPD. A witness told NBC 7 that the man was being mauled when another person tried to help him and was also attacked.

One of the dogs involved in the fatal animal attack in Mira Mesa was locked in a car afterward, then removed by animal control officers from the San Diego Humane Society
Both victims were taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital after the attack, where the dog owner was pronounced dead, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman. The status of the second victim is unknown at this time but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The dogs — it's not yet clear what breeds they are — were taken away by the San Diego Humane Society, police told NBC 7.

"Upon arrival, our humane officers worked collaboratively to locate two of the dogs [that] were still loose, and impounded a third dog that had been contained in a car," Nina Thompson, the humane society's director of public relations, told NBC 7. "All three dogs are now in our care for mandatory bite quarantine."

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. We are committed to ensuring a thorough review of the incident.

