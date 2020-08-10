A man punched a 17-year-old Sesame Place employee in the face after the teen reminded him to wear a mask, police said.

The incident occurred Sunday at the Sesame Place theme park in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. A teen employee told an unidentified man and woman that they were required to wear masks while in the park due to COVID-19.

Later that day, around 5 p.m., the same man confronted the teen worker at the Captain Cookie’s High C’s Adventure ride and punched him in the face, police said. The man and woman then fled from the scene as park security chased after them. Investigators said they were last seen driving away in a vehicle registered in New York.

The teen suffered a jaw injury and a damaged tooth. He was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Middletown on Sunday and underwent surgery on Monday.

Police have not released a detailed description of the suspect or the woman who was with him but said they both appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 30.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Middletown Township Police.