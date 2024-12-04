Manhattan

UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot in New York City

By Tracie Strahan and NBC New York Staff

UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside a Manhattan hotel early Wednesday morning, the NYPD said.

Police said Thompson was shot near the New York Hilton hotel at 1335 Ave of the Americas.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Thompson was initially taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, sources tell NBC New York.

Brian Thompson, 50, was fatally shot in the chest outside the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. and a heavy police presence could be seen on the surrounding streets.

UnitedHealth Group was set to hold an investor day at the Hilton on Wednesday but canceled it after reports of the shooting, CNBC reports.

Police said they are looking for the gunman who left the scene on foot wearing all black clothing.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Manhattan 46 mins ago

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot outside NYC hotel

NHL 2 hours ago

Flames honor the late Johnny Gaudreau, welcome his family back to Calgary

It's not clear what, if anything, led up to the shooting.

NBC New York has reached out to UnitedHealthCare for comment.

This is a breaking story. Check back for developments.

This article tagged under:

Manhattan
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us