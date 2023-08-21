Rescue

Man stranded for 3 days on uninhabited Bahamas island is rescued by Coast Guard

The man caught the attention of a Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew by firing flares from his disabled boat, the Coast Guard said in a news release

A disabled vessel near Cay Sal, Bahamas, on Friday. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark rescued the boat's owner and transferred him to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.
U.S. Coast Guard

A man who was stranded for three days on Cay Sal, a small and uninhabited Bahamas island, was rescued on Friday. 

The U.S. Coast Guard spotted a “disabled sailboat firing flares near Cay Sal," officials said in a news release.

Cay Sal is a small island in the Cay Sal Bank between Florida, Cuba and The Bahamas.

An aircrew located the man — a 64-year-old Bahamian national — on the island and dropped supplies including food, water and a radio to establish communication. 

The man told the crew that he had been stranded for three days after his vessel “became disabled” on his voyage, the release said.

