The attorney for the suspect in the murder of actor Jonathan Joss asserted that his client is not guilty of the charges against him, and not only that, but according to his version, he acted in self-defense.

“Freddy’s position is that he’s innocent. It’s difficult for anyone who’s been accused of something they didn’t do, especially murder,” said attorney Nico LaHood.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Joss was shot and killed in San Antonio on June 1. Police on the scene found the actor on the ground, shot and suffering life-threatening injuries.

Images obtained by Telemundo 60 San Antonio show moments after the shooting, where his husband can be seen holding him in his arms.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

His husband said that that day he had arrived to check the mail when they were attacked by the accused Sigifredo Ceja Álvarez, who, according to his version, shouted homophobic slurs at them and then shot them.

“That’s not true at all. In fact, that’s what upset Freddy the most. It’s not a hate crime. Freddy has a brother who is gay,” LaHood said.

The attorney added that there is a wealth of evidence in this case, including videos, testimonies, and at least 70 police reports involving the suspect and alleged aggressive behavior.

What is known about the case

The actor, known for his roles in series such as "King of the Hill" and the comedy "Parks and Recreation," was found around 7:20 p.m. near the highway by San Antonio police after receiving reports of a shooting in progress.

Álvarez Ceja, 56, was arrested without incident by officers.

According to the police report, Álvarez Ceja immediately confessed to the officers and allegedly told them, "I shot him." Authorities confiscated the weapon used, the police report states.

According to the report, a woman who had driven from Austin with the victim and another person, later confirmed to be her husband, to check mail at a former residence, saw the suspect arrive and park behind her vehicle.

The police report indicates that the woman witnessed an argument between Joss and Álvarez Ceja, during which the suspect threatened to use a gun before firing.

70 calls to the police are being investigated.

Authorities confirmed they are investigating 70 calls to police linked to actor Joss' home and the fire that destroyed his residence earlier this year.

Days after the crime, during a press conference, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus indicated that they are continuing to investigate all leads to understand what led to the murder of Joss.

They are also investigating the community's history, as well as the 70 calls made to the police linked to the actor's residence.

“We have noted concern about the volume of calls to Mr. Joss’s residence. Over the past two years, we have received approximately 70 calls related to various neighborhood disturbances. Sometimes he would call. Other times, neighbors would call. Our security unit and mental health units worked closely with Mr. Joss, making repeated efforts to mediate the conflicts,” McManus said.

Regarding questions about whether the murder was related to the actor's sexual orientation, McManus indicated that the crime is still under investigation.