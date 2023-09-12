Escaped Penn. prisoner shot at by homeowner while stealing rifle from garage, police say

What to Know Danelo Cavalcante -- the convicted murderer who has eluded police since escaping the Chester County Prison last month -- is now believed to be armed with a gun after stealing it from a homeowner who shot at him late Monday night.

Law enforcement officials said he may now be corralled in an eight to ten square mile in and around South Coventry Township.

Officials said he was spotted again in South Coventry Township Monday night. Residents there are being asked to lock all of their external doors and windows, secure their vehicles and remain indoors.

Law enforcement officials said Tuesday morning that they hope they are closing in on escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante after he was spotted -- and shot at -- late Monday night and articles of his clothing were found.

Officials also believe that Cavalcante has now obtained a firearm and ammunition.

During a Tuesday morning press conference, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said that a homeowner at a property along Coventryville Road in East Nantmeal Township found a man, believed to be Cavalcante, was in his garage late Monday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Cavalcante is considered armed and extremely dangerous," Bivens said.

Bivens said the homeowner reported that he found Cavalcante taking a .22-caliber rifle and ammunition from his garage. The homeowner fired a handgun at Cavalcante several times, but Bivens said he doesn't believe the escaped prisoner was hit.

“We have no reason to believe he was injured as a result of that shooting,” said Bivens.

The firearm is also equipped with a scope and a flashlight, he said.

Following the shooting, officials rushed to that location and, in a nearby area, recovered boots and articles of clothing believed to have belonged to Cavalcante, according to investigators.

Bivens said more than 500 officers are searching an eight to 10 square mile parameter from Pa. Route 23 to the north, Pa. Route 100 to the east, Fairview and Nantmeal roads to the south and Iron Bridge and County Park roads to the west, where they believe he is currently corralled.

NBC10's Karen Hua has developing details from the South Coventry Township section of Chester County as the manhunt from for Danelo Cavalcante ramped up Tuesday after the escaped killer got a hold of a gun.

“At this point, I believe he is beyond assistance and he is in that perimeter and we will find him," said Bivens.

However, Bivens once again warned local residents that Cavalcante is armed and may be desperate as the manhunt stretches into another day.

"“He’s killed two people previously. I believe he’s desperate enough to use that weapon,” said Bivens.

If you see Cavalcante, do not approach him, police said. Instead call 911 immediately. You can also call 717-562-2987 with general tips and information.

Waking up to danger

Chester County residents woke to Pennsylvania State Police warnings to "lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors" as Cavalcante -- on the run since last month -- is now believed to be armed with a firearm.

PSP is pursuing Danelo Cavalcante in the area of Ridge Rd/Coventryville Rd/Daisy Point Rd in South Coventry Twp., Chester Co. He is armed. Residents in the area are asked to lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors. Do not approach. Call 911 if seen. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 12, 2023

Overnight, Chester County's Department of Emergency Services warned residents that Cavalcante was possibly in the area of Ridge Road at Coventryville Road and Daisy Point Road in South Coventry Township.

Spotted late Monday

An emergency notification from Pennsylvania State Police was sent out by Chester County 911 at 10:46 p.m. Monday reporting Cavalcante was spotted in that area.

NBC10 confirmed with sources that Cavalcante's shoes were found in the area, which is mostly rural in the northern part of Chester County.

Where is he?

The most recent search area is near Owen J. Roberts High School. Out of caution, the Pottstown based OJR school district closed all its schools and offices Tuesday.

For a full look at escaped convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante's days on the run as he wove a zig-zagging path through Chester County over the past two weeks, check out our timeline of the ongoing manhunt.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.