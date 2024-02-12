Tijuana River Valley

Man's body found sticking out of burning van in San Diego

The burning van was located in the parking lot of the Tijuana River Valley Sports Complex

By City News Service and Renee Schmiedeberg

A body was found half in, half out of a burning van in the parking lot of the Tijuana River Sports Complex on Feb. 12, 2024. (NBC 7 San Diego)
NBC 7 San Diego

Firefighters putting out a blaze that engulfed a van Monday in a parking lot of Tijuana River Valley Sports Complex in San Diego found a body partially inside the charred van, authorities reported.

The body was found in the rear passenger side of the van with the legs sticking out of the vehicle, police described.

Due to the state of the body, it was not immediately clear if the unidentified person -- believed to have been male -- died due to injuries from the fire or from another cause, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

A body was found partially inside, partially outside a burning van near the Tijuana River Valley Sports Complex. (NBC 7 San Diego)
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team was called in to investigate the fire, and homicide detectives were summoned "in an abundance of caution" to look into the circumstances surrounding the fatality, which was being investigated as a suspicious death, the lieutenant said.

The vehicle is an older model cargo style van with an unclear color due to damage from the flames, police said.

What is the Tijuana River Valley Sports Complex?

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

artificial intelligence 27 mins ago

OpenAI CEO warns that ‘societal misalignments' could make artificial intelligence dangerous

alejandro Mayorkas 2 hours ago

House votes — again — on impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas. Here's what you should know

Situated in the Tijuana River Valley Regional Park, the Tijuana River Valley Sports Complex features five baseball fields and a multi-use open turf area, which can be used by sports leagues, according to the County of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department.

The park is more than 1,800 acres of diverse habitats, hiking, mountain biking and horse-riding trails, according to its website.

Noah Kitts is a park regular who was walking his dog in the area on Monday.

"I was on the baseball field throwing Frisbee with dog. Like everyday I do a lap around perimeter," Kitts said.

 "I never thought it would happen in a place like this. I always felt safe," Kitts said.

"I see families here and people come here to train dogs. I would never think this was the place to do something like that," Kitts added.

Towers took away the badly burned vehicle on Feb. 12, 2024. (NBC 7 San Diego)
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Tijuana River Valley
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us