Jobs

Many More Likely Sought US Jobless Aid Even as Layoffs Slow

This May 7, 2020, image shows an electronic highway message board in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, that encourages people to donate to food banks.
AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan

The U.S. government is set to issue its latest report Thursday on the layoffs that have left millions unemployed but that have markedly slowed as many businesses have partially reopened and rehired some laid-off workers.

The pace of job cuts has declined in the nearly three months since the coronavirus struck hard, forcing business closures and sending the economy into recession. The dwindling pace of jobless claims suggests that the devastation in the job market has bottomed out. Still, by historical standards the number of weekly applications remains high.

On Friday, the government surprisingly reported that the economy gained 2.5 million jobs in May and that the unemployment rate unexpectedly declined from 14.7% to a still-high 13.3%. Reopened businesses appeared to have recalled some laid-off workers faster than predicted.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Minneapolis 7 hours ago

Live Updates: Attacks on Calif. Officers Investigated as Domestic Terrorism; NYC Teen Allegedly Beaten, Tased During Arrest

Congress 20 hours ago

’It’s on You’: Philonise Floyd Implores Congress to Deliver Justice for His Brother

But many analysts expect hiring to slow with much of the economy still shut down and consumers still wary of traveling, shopping, eating out or attending large events.

Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Jobsunemployment
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us