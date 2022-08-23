Life expectancy

Map: See How Much Life Expectancy Declined in Each State in 2020

New York saw the biggest drop in life expectancy from 2019 to 2020: 3 years. Hawaii had the smallest change

Closeup shot of a doctor holding a patient's hand in comfort in a hospital ward
Getty Images

The average life expectancy in the U.S. dropped by nearly two years in 2020, down to 77 years from 78.8 in 2019. It was the country’s lowest average in nearly two decades. 

A new report from the National Center for Health Statistics looks at how that decline varied from state to state. It found that eight states and Washington, D.C., saw life expectancy fall by more than two years from 2019 to 2020. That list includes New Jersey, Texas and Louisiana.

New York saw the sharpest decline: a drop of three years. Hawaii saw the smallest, at just 0.2 years.

Mississippi had the lowest life expectancy in 2020 of any state (71.9 years), while Hawaii had the highest (80.7 years).

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Life expectancy
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us