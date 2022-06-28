Mark Meadows Aide Cassidy Hutchinson to Testify at Jan. 6 Hearing

Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a senior aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is slated to testify Tuesday at a last-minute hearing scheduled by the Jan. 6 committee, three sources tell NBC News.

In recorded testimony presented last week, Hutchinson told investigators that a group of Republican lawmakers had sought presidential pardons following the insurrection at the Capitol, including Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Mo Brooks of Alabama.

Hutchinson and her attorney did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings.